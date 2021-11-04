Irish Examiner View: Covid still an emergency situation

The debate over the continuation of restrictive pandemic powers has become more shrill over the past few days, with some hysterical comments coming from both Government and Opposition sources.

On the one hand, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has accused Independent TD Verona Murphy of spreading anti-vax information in the Dáil while, on the other, she accused the Government of scapegoating the unvaccinated.

What prompted the minister’s comments was Ms Murphy’s assertion that recent studies had shown that a vaccinated person “is every bit as likely to transmit this virus as a non-vaccinated person”.

That is hardly an anti-vax stand. According to a study published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal last week, coronavirus vaccines lower the risk of infection but the virus can still be transmitted within households.

Ms Murphy was interrupted by the minister who accused her of spreading false information. Asked by the Leas-Cheann Comhairle to allow her to finish, Stephen Donnelly said: “It’s so damaging in terms of the anti-vax campaign.”

The minister’s remarks were crude and inflammatory. They also set a self-righteous tone that does nothing to contribute to proper debate on measures adopted to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The war of words between the two was in the context of a debate on the extension of Covid-19 emergency powers. The Government was seeking an extension to emergency measures, such as the continued requirement for wearing face coverings in certain settings, the use of the Covid pass, and other protective measures in the hospitality and events sectors until February 2022.

Some TDs objected to this, while others argued that such powers should be subject to a full parliamentary debate.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane said his party was opposed to continuing emergency powers almost two years into a pandemic. He said: “These are powers which are and were rightly seen as draconian that should be in place only for as long as they are necessary. The time has come when they are no longer necessary.”

He is hardly qualified to know whether they are necessary or not. There is little doubt that the recent rise in cases is a cause for concern and that every reasonable measure to limit the spread of the disease should be adopted.

What we do not want to see is the re-introduction of more extreme safety measures. This is already happening elsewhere in Europe. The Dutch government has announced a return to compulsory mask wearing in certain indoor settings and has mandated an extension to the use of Covid-19 passes amid sharply rising coronavirus cases.

In Greece, tougher restrictions are to be imposed from Saturday for all unvaccinated people in the country.

Nobody likes emergency powers but, at the same time, we must recognise that this is an emergency and the fight against Covid is far from over.