Irish Examiner view: Poland-EU war of words does nobody any credit

Donald Tusk, former head of the European Council and now leader of the main opposition party in Poland, put it best when he spoke about the ongoing row between his country and the EU: “In politics, stupidity is the cause of most serious misfortunes.”

He has a point.

Among the most serious misfortunes arising from the ongoing dispute between the Polish government and the EU is that it threatens the integration of the union, with a clear east-west division emerging.

While there has been skirmishing over the past couple of years about new Polish laws that limit migrant, media, and LGPT rights, a Polish court ruling that challenges the supremacy of EU law plunged the EU into an existential crisis this month, increasing fears among EU policymakers and many Poles that Poland could eventually leave the union.

Politicians across Europe voiced dismay at the ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal that parts of EU law are incompatible with the Polish constitution, undermining the legal pillar on which the 27-nation community stands.

The ongoing war of words between Warsaw and Brussels does little credit to either side.

On the one hand, the excitable Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has accused the EU of making demands of Warsaw with a “gun to our head” and urged Brussels to drop its threats of sanctions against Poland.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Morawiecki said: “If they start the third world war, we are going to defend our rights with any weapons which are at our disposal.”

On the other hand, the decision by the European Commission to hold up billions of euro to Poland earmarked in a pandemic recovery plan is not the smartest of moves as it clearly undermines the solidarity on which the EU was founded.

The EU’s top court has ordered Poland to pay €1m a day for not suspending a controversial “disciplinary chamber” at the heart of a bitter feud between Warsaw and Brussels.

The European Commission asked for the fine last month after the Polish authorities failed to comply with an interim judgment from July ordering an immediate halt to the activities of the chamber which is regarded by critics as a way to force judges to comply with government policy. Mr Morawiecki has yet to deliver on a promise to shut it.

Such intransigence has also caused a rift between German chancellor Angela Merkel and other Western European leaders. While the Dutch are advocating a get-tough policy, she is urging a more conciliatory approach to Poland.

As she prepares to step down as chancellor, Ms Merkel is keen to avoid an east-west rift at the heart of the EU. She does not want her legacy to be a divided Europe.

The only sign of any hope in solving this crisis is that Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) says it has no plans for a “Polexit” and — unlike the UK before its Brexit referendum in 2016 — popular support for membership of the EU remains high in Poland.

A compromise must be found unless we are prepared to risk even more serious misfortunes.