Irish Examiner view: HSE could adopt a better position

The issue has been highlighted this week by a Kerry healthcare worker who was denied bereavement leave following a stillbirth at 20 weeks. The woman worked in a hospital throughout the pandemic. She became pregnant earlier this year before she and her partner found out the pregnancy was not viable and she would have to give birth at 20 weeks.
Because she was not entitled to leave in the interim, she used her sick leave in the intervening eight weeks. However, she was told that because her pregnancy did not make it to 24 weeks, she was not entitled to any leave after he was born.
"I rang work beforehand to see where I stood on bereavement and was told I was entitled to nothing but if I did make it to 24 weeks, I could get six months on full wages," she told the's political correspondent Paul Hosford.
"That leave would mean I'd be able to take time to grieve, but without my annual leave, I'd have had to be back on the Monday after giving birth on the Friday."
A HSE spokesperson said the service complies with Government policy on employee entitlements and leave, under various maternity and social welfare acts. That is strictly correct but the legislation deals with minimum requirements; there is nothing to stop the HSE from adopting a more humane and enlightened policy for bereaved mothers.