Irish Examiner view: HSE could adopt a better position

The issue has been highlighted this week by a Kerry healthcare worker who was denied bereavement leave following a stillbirth at 20 weeks. The woman worked in a hospital throughout the pandemic. She became pregnant earlier this year before she and her partner found out the pregnancy was not viable and she would have to give birth at 20 weeks.

Because she was not entitled to leave in the interim, she used her sick leave in the intervening eight weeks. However, she was told that because her pregnancy did not make it to 24 weeks, she was not entitled to any leave after he was born.