Irish Examiner view: Justice delayed

The pain and frustration felt by the Gearns family because of a backlog of cases in Cork Coroner’s Office is shared by many across the country.
Despite handling 25% of the volume of cases as Dublin Coroner’s Court, Cork has just two staff, compared to 24 in the capital. There are only so many cases it can process. The delays, due to staff shortages and a lack or resources, are
impacting on families, many of whom just want closure.
Earlier this year, the Irish Council Civil Liberties (ICCL) labelled the coroner’s court system “decreasingly fit for purpose”. It was creating “ongoing human rights violations” for bereaved families because of “unacceptable delays” in holding inquests and a lack of legal representation for families.
The ICCL report just highlighted many of the same issues raised in a Department of Justice review 21 years ago.
The current system, instead of offering support and access to justice, is just adding to the trauma. The solution is extra resources, not more empty promises and soundbites.