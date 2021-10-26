Irish Examiner view: A pathway to save us from doom

Minister for the Environment Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan is the right man in the right place to act on tackling the climate crisis. Picture: Julien Behal

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 05:30

The timing of the submission by the Climate Change Advisory Council for the forthcoming carbon budget was significant.

That a document designed to transform how we live saw the light of day on a bank holiday Monday speaks volumes. If the council’s submission involved scattering goodies to the public, it would have been done against the backdrop of beaming Government ministers.

Instead, it is regarded as a harbinger of political gloom so it had to be slipped out on a lazy mid-term Monday.

The timing is indicative of the approach of the body politic to tackling the climate crisis. The prospect of transformative change is viewed politically as a wholly negative development with the potential for major electoral fallout. Saving the planet is all very well, but saving one’s seat is much more important than that.

Despite the timing, the publication of the council’s submission is to be welcomed as a call for urgent action, particularly as there is already lost time for which to make up.

As Marie Donnolly, the chair of the council, put it: “We have an opportunity to act on climate change is planned and organised way. Now is the time to put policies and supports in place that will hep those people, communities and businesses that will be impacted by the changes we need to make to how we live work and travel.”

The submission will be presented by Eamon Ryan, the environment minister, to the Cabinet and Oireachtas. Once those hurdles have been negotiated, the really tough work starts, with the preparation of emissions ceilings for the various sectors of the economy.

The report does not sugarcoat what is ahead of us all in the now legal obligation to halve emissions by 2030.

“The analysis indicated that, while different sectors will transition at different rates, the overall range of pathways to achieving the 51% target is narrow,” it states.

Somewhat surprisingly, the aviation sector and shipping get a free pass. “But this may be reconsidered in the context of the next programme of carbon budgets and international developments in the interim,” the report states.

It also touches on the contentious issue of the size of the national herd: “Approximately 93% of Irish methane emissions comes from livestock based agriculture which are particularly hard mitigate without changing output levels.”

Now that this independent body has completed its work in respect of the first carbon budget it is over to the politicians to finally act. Mr Ryan is the right man in the right place for this task as he has a political, and presumably personal, investment in its success. He will have his work cut out but it would be reassuring if the body politic, as a whole, attempted at least to approach this issue with a positive attitude.

The council should not be viewed as a harbinger of gloom but a pathway to save us from the doom of climate change.

Everybody, in public and private life, should attempt to embark with a positive attitude to adapting the way we live in order to ensure the planet can be handed over to today’s children and tomorrow’s generations in a habitable form.

That virtuous goal should be to the fore of all our thoughts as we get down to the nitty-gritty of reducing emissions.

