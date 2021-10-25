Irish Examiner view: Is assisted dying an idea whose time has come?

Many of the arguments presented in the Assisted Dying Bill which passed its second reading in the British House of Lords last week echoed salient points in the Irish debate of the past 12 months.

This summer the Dying with Dignity Bill failed to proceed because the Oireachtas Justice Committee decided it was unfit for purpose. Its sponsor was People Before Profit TD, Gino Kenny, and the proposed legislation sought to make it legal for a medical practitioner to assist a terminally ill person to end their life in a peaceful and dignified manner.

The bill had prominent supporters including the cervical cancer campaigner, Vicky Phelan. In a powerful interview she said: “These laws would help people with terminal illness in the last two or three weeks of their life.

That death rattle, I’ve heard it. I don’t want to die like that.

There were more than 1,400 submissions on the subject, many divided, as might be expected, along religious grounds. Christian doctrine holds that human life is sacred because it contains a spark of the divine. But religion has not debarred laws being enacted in other jurisdictions with Spain among those nations voting to allow doctor-assisted suicide and euthanasia. Others include New Zealand, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Canada, and Colombia.

In Britain, powerful rhetoric was applied as the Assisted Dying Bill continued to make progress. It would give terminally ill and mentally competent adults in the final six months of their lives the option to die at a time and place of their choosing.

All requests would be subject to approval from two independent doctors and a High Court judge. It is unlikely to pass into law unless it receives heavyweight support from the UK government; both Boris Johnson and health secretary Sajid Javid are understood to be against changing the law.

The British Medical Association has altered its stance from opposition to “neutrality” and the Bill also divides families. TV Bake-Off judge Prue Leith accuses assisted-dying critics of “scaremongering” while her son, doctor and MP Danny Kruger, describes the proposed processes as “artificial termination” which ignores advances in palliative care.

There are significant worries that the changed economic circumstances post pandemic may have a malign impact on the future management of patients in a world which will become increasingly short of welfare resources with shrinking working age populations.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby warned that a change to the law could lead to “pressure” on patients to die. He said:

What we want is assisted living, not assisted dying.

Tanni Grey-Thompson, the former Paralympic champion, opposed the Bill because it risked ending the lives of disabled people too soon.

To some extent the campaign for euthanasia marches to the same form of drumbeat as did the efforts to reform abortion law and it may follow the same combative path until a resolution is reached. But what can be certain is that it will return to the debating chamber, and most likely sooner rather than later.