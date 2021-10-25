Irish Examiner view: What's the plan for the late night economy?

One of the few bright moments in the 11th hour change of direction applied by the Government to the reopening of the late night economy was that some businesses on the receiving end were able to maintain a level of gallows humour to another about turn communicated at short notice.
The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said the new rules were an example of Keystone Cops meets Father Ted, presumably a case of “down with this sort of thing” meeting “careful now”.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the alternative to placing restrictions on late night entertainment would be to pause the reopening entirely.
But he knows that this would have been a political catastrophe.
He is correct in his statement that this genie is already out of the bottle. Many people have already acted on the promise of more freedom. They have voted with their feet.
The LVA has also described the new rules as “a disaster” for late bars, nightclubs and musicians.
There is a sense that this is a watershed for previous, generally good-humoured, social and political compliance. Let us hope that the figures move in the right direction this week.