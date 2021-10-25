Irish Examiner view: What's the plan for the late night economy?

New rules described as 'a disaster' for late bars, nightclubs, and musicians
Irish Examiner view: What's the plan for the late night economy?

Late bars and nightclubs have been badly hit since Covid.

Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 05:15

One of the few bright moments in the 11th hour change of direction applied by the Government to the reopening of the late night economy was that some businesses on the receiving end were able to maintain a level of gallows humour to another about turn communicated at short notice.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said the new rules were an example of Keystone Cops meets Father Ted, presumably a case of “down with this sort of thing” meeting “careful now”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the alternative to placing restrictions on late night entertainment would be to pause the reopening entirely. 

But he knows that this would have been a political catastrophe.

He is correct in his statement that this genie is already out of the bottle. Many people have already acted on the promise of more freedom. They have voted with their feet.

The LVA has also described the new rules as “a disaster” for late bars, nightclubs and musicians.

There is a sense that this is a watershed for previous, generally good-humoured, social and political compliance. Let us hope that the figures move in the right direction this week.

Read More

Handling of late-night ticketing rules not a shambles, Green Party minister insists

More in this section

What am I gonna catch today? Irish Examiner view: Exploitation of workers making waves
Close-up of a young woman wearing neck corset Irish Examiner view: If personal injury claims have fallen, why are premiums still rising?
power supply for electric cars Irish Examiner view: Dropping incentives for hybrid cars makes no sense
Noel Conway court case

Irish Examiner view: Is assisted dying an idea whose time has come?

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices