Irish Examiner view: What's the plan for the late night economy?

One of the few bright moments in the 11th hour change of direction applied by the Government to the reopening of the late night economy was that some businesses on the receiving end were able to maintain a level of gallows humour to another about turn communicated at short notice.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said the new rules were an example of Keystone Cops meets Father Ted, presumably a case of “down with this sort of thing” meeting “careful now”.