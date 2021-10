The families of the crew of the helicopter that crashed while on a search and rescue mission in 2017 are facing substantial legal bills arising out of a Department of Transport review of the accident report carried out by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU).

Pilot Dara Fitzpatrick, co-pilot Mark Duffy, and winchman Ciarán Smith along with winch operator Paul Ormsby lost their lives when their helicopter Rescue 116 crashed into Blackrock Island off the coast of Mayo in March 2017.

After a lengthy inquiry, the draft final report was issued to interested parties in September 2019, and in March last year, a review board was established to examine certain findings of the report after they were challenged by helicopter operator CHC Ireland, an American company that provides helicopter search and rescue services for the Irish Coast Guard.

The families hired legal teams to represent the interests of the deceased crew during hearings of the Review Board, which was established last year by then Transport Minister Shane Ross.

According to RTÉ Investigates, advice given to the Government on the matter is to refuse to pay those bills.

If that is the Government’s decision, it will add further hurt and anger to the families who lost their loved ones.

Fearful that attempts could be made during the review to attach blame for the accident to any of the deceased crew, the families of Ms Fitzpatrick, Mr Duffy, and Mr Smith hired legal counsel to represent the deceased trio at the Review Board hearings.

The Review Board, which was chaired by its sole member, barrister Patrick McCann, acknowledged the contribution made by the families’ lawyers to the board’s workings and also acknowledged that they had little choice but to hire lawyers.

Capt. Dara Fitzpatrick: Her sister says the family is still grieving four years on. Picture Denis Minihane.

Referring to the family of pilot Dara Fitzpatrick, Mr McCann wrote: “Given the volume of documentation, its complexity, applicable legal rules, the nuanced factual matters meant it would have been difficult if not impossible for the Commander’s family to represent its own interest and the late Commander’s interests without legal representation.”

The decision to set up a review board was, in itself, traumatising for the families of the crew, as they will have to wait much longer than anticipated to achieve any kind of closure. The inquest into the deaths of the crew cannot be finalised until the AAIU report is published.

In a memoir written by Dara Fitzpatrick’s older sister, Niamh, she recalls how the grief almost crushed her in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

I was so angry, because it hit me like a tonne of bricks that life was going to go on, but our life had ended.

Four years on, she and her family, and the loved ones of the others who perished in the crash, are still grieving.

It is important that the Government not add to that grief by refusing to pay their legal costs. Relieving the financial burden involved in those costs will not bring anyone back, but it is the right thing to do.