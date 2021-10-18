Irish Examiner view: Drive, drive, drive on the autobahn

For Green politicians and their supporters, the route to influence and power, as in Ireland and Germany, depends on the ability to contribute to coalition government.

This often includes remembering the famous, if cynical, Churchillian dictum that leaders should “never stand so high upon a principle that you cannot lower it to suit the circumstances”.

In Germany, where tripartite discussions are continuing with centre-right Free Democrats, and centre-left Social Democrats in an attempt to form a government which will have a material bearing on the future of Europe, environmentalists may have to abandon their totemic demand to implement speed limits on the famous autobahns in return for a commitment to phase out coal more quickly and expand wind power.

In Ireland, the Greens, and in particular party leader Eamon Ryan, have been making their presence felt on the matter of road development and have appeared, at best, lukewarm on the inclusion of the long-awaited Limerick-Cork extension which would complete the route between Dublin and the Republic’s second and third cities.

The connection is badly needed if there is to be any credibility to the idea that the south and the west can form an important counterbalance to the overwhelming weight of Dublin.

Travel times from Cork to other cities are up to 40% slower than from Dublin to those cities. That is why the project is in the National Development Plan and has been as aspiration for businesses, politicians, and commuters for some two decades.

Mr Ryan pledged in the summer that Ireland will be building by-passes in the future and that the days of motorways that “go out and out and out” were over.

He was non-committal about the plans at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh launch on October 4 to turn the N20 into the M20.

It is a difficult issue for the Greens, and Ireland will be keen to present its credentials at the COP26 conference at the end of the month.

But the reality outside Dublin is that this connection has been promised and is expected and there will be political repercussions if that pledge is set aside.