Irish Examiner view: Hunt continues for invisible enemy

Many years ago, in the days of fuzzy black and white analogue TV, there was a drama series that had real world scientists as its heroes. It was based on the life and achievements of Louis Pasteur, the French chemist and microbiologist credited, among other things, with identifying the principles of vaccination and the treatment of raw foodstuffs such as milk, usually through the application of mild heat, to remove organisms which can cause illness. He also, along the way, developed vaccines to combat rabies and anthrax.

Pasteur, in the 19th century, possessed what the 20th century science fiction satirist Douglas Adams described as “a brain the size of a planet”. He was also a remarkable communicator explaining to sceptics that his role, and that of colleagues, was to “find the invisible enemy” and overcome it. The Invisible Enemy was the title chosen for the TV series.