Irish Examiner view: Merkel's legacy one of co-operation and consensus

As German chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to depart as the de facto leader of the EU, she has outlasted three US presidents — George W Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump
Angela Merkel: In her 16 years as chancellor of Germany, she weathered many storms. Picture: Michele Tantussi/AP

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 05:00

Only Otto von Bismarck and Helmut Kohl served longer as Germany’s chancellor than Angela Merkel. Bismarck built an empire and is credited with saying that “politics is the art of the possible”. Kohl was the architect of German reunification and ensured the successful launch of the euro by agreeing to the replacement of the deutschmark.

Merkel’s achievements are more modest but, in her own way, she has had an equally profound effect on the country she has led for 16 years. She has outlasted three US presidents — George W Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.

As she prepares to depart as the de facto leader of the EU, it is fitting to assess her legacy. On the one hand, she has been the dour enforcer of strict fiscal policy. On the other hand, her steady stewardship of the EU has served it, and us, well.

Merkel’s advocacy for co-operation and consensus rather than confrontation and division has been evident in her dealings with other world leaders, most notably Russian president Vladimir Putin. Her fluency in Russian and her upbringing in East Germany undoubtedly helped her to engage with him when other Western leaders were loath to deal with someone as truculent and difficult as him.

In her 16 years as chancellor of Germany, she weathered many storms, from economic to pandemic. She shunned aggressive nationalism to promote peace in Europe and studiously avoided scandal. Let’s hope those values continue.

A reluctant feminist: Germany's Merkel still inspires many women

