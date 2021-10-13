Irish Examiner view: Government fluffs lines on the big issues in Budget 22

Hours before Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe got to his feet yesterday, TDs were lining up to criticise the budget.

Paul Murphy took the prize for most memorable quip, describing it as “national fiver day”. It was a succinct way of summarising an event that matters so much to so many but, where it required big-ticket measures, we were left with a scattergun approach to spending.

In truth, Budget 2022 was over before it began. Days of leaks to this newspaper and others left most of the detail in little doubt. As we head into winter, we will see whether this Government has done enough to ward off discontent.

Measures announced were designed to stave off areas where protest is growing, on everything from student poverty to women’s healthcare, from hospital waiting lists to teacher numbers and Garda recruits.

The muted reaction from opposition TDs suggested they were reformulating their plan of attack, having witnessed a budget that had something for (almost) everyone.

As Mr Donohoe told the Irish Examiner’s Aoife Moore:

This is a budget that tries to get the balance right between the needs and issues you are correctly bringing up with me that reflect the issues within our society and the need to try and reduce debt at the same time.

Some measures won’t be popular, like a rise in carbon tax, but are necessary. In areas such as homelessness, it felt like the Government was throwing money at the cure, rather than much-needed prevention.

There were plenty of welcome giveaways, from extending free GP access to the under eights to increases in the minimum wage, but on game-changers such as housing, climate change and health, it seems to be tinkering around the edges.

Housing will be the issue that defines the remainder of this Government’s tenure and the Government is taking a punt on builders. The need for homeowners and renters to be sated with tens of thousands of new homes — as many as 30,000 next year — has never been more apparent.

However, on this, probably the biggest issue where the Government needed to be radical, it fluffed its lines. A 3% vacant land tax, which will kick in around the next election, was the big measure.

It hopes supply will ramp up to the extent that the market will level off, that local authorities will drag vacant housing back into stock, and that rents will adjust accordingly.

Writing in the Irish Examiner today, Rory Hearne says the measures amount to a gesture of faith in the status quo: "The Government appears wedded to a path that it will not diverge from, even though that path is utterly failing to provide affordable homes."

This is a big gamble that lets opposition parties continue to kick the Government. When they plot their next wave of attack, expect it to look a lot like it did before Budget 2022.