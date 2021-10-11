Irish Examiner view: Malaria breakthrough sparks hope for Africa

One of the consequences of the focus on combatting Covid is that the fight against malaria has stalled. Yet malaria is far more deadly in Africa, killing 386,000 people in 2019 compared to 212,000 Covid deaths in the past 18 months according to the World Health Organisation.
Children under the age of five account for two thirds of fatalities worldwide.
The UN health body has announced that the Mosquirix vaccine developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline should be widely administered following an extensive pilot programme involving millions of doses in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi.
Other vaccines are in the pipeline including one being produced by the alliance between Pfizer and the German research company BioNTech and another by Oxford University undergoing trials in Burkina Faso.
As we have seen with the Covax initiative, financing and distribution are major challenges and this will now fall to the GAVI vaccine alliance, a global public-private partnership, to consider whether and how to finance the programme, described by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who started his career as a malaria researcher, as a “breakthrough”.
But it is one which is going to face competing demands.