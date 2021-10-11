Irish Examiner view: Will nuclear play role in tackling energy crisis?

That ministers across Europe took their eyes off the ball in respect of the looming energy crisis and consequential savage price increases is an inescapable conclusion.
Some will say everyone had their horizons filled by the pandemic, placing a touching reliance on the market to sort everything out while simultaneously running down storage and reserves.
Politicians are now looking for solutions. In Ireland it may mean a greater short-term reliance on old, higher carbon-generating, contributions to the national supply, anathema to the climate change lobby.
In Britain it has brought a renewed focus on nuclear energy.
Hinkley Point C on the Bristol Channel is about 300 miles from Cork as the crow flies and is expected to open in 2027, behind schedule.
Meanwhile the £20bn (€23.5bn) Wylfa project on Anglesey, just 80 miles from Dublin, was becalmed when the Japanese company Hitachi walked away last autumn.
But if nuclear is to play its part in Britain reaching net zero carbon emissions, the programme has to be accelerated.
Ireland must watch this space closely.
