Irish Examiner view: Will nuclear play role in tackling energy crisis?

Irish Examiner view: Will nuclear play role in tackling energy crisis?

Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant near Bridgwater in Somerset.

Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 05:10

That ministers across Europe took their eyes off the ball in respect of the looming energy crisis and consequential savage price increases is an inescapable conclusion. 

Some will say everyone had their horizons filled by the pandemic, placing a touching reliance on the market to sort everything out while simultaneously running down storage and reserves.

Politicians are now looking for solutions. In Ireland it may mean a greater short-term reliance on old, higher carbon-generating, contributions to the national supply, anathema to the climate change lobby.

In Britain it has brought a renewed focus on nuclear energy. 

Hinkley Point C on the Bristol Channel is about 300 miles from Cork as the crow flies and is expected to open in 2027, behind schedule. 

Meanwhile the £20bn (€23.5bn) Wylfa project on Anglesey, just 80 miles from Dublin, was becalmed when the Japanese company Hitachi walked away last autumn.

But if nuclear is to play its part in Britain reaching net zero carbon emissions, the programme has to be accelerated.

Ireland must watch this space closely.

Read More

Nuclear power could be an option for Ireland as smaller, safer reactors become available – expert

More in this section

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at Eurogroup Finance Ministers Meeting Irish Examiner view: Tax deal shows we're part of the solution rather than the problem
Dmitry Muratov Irish Examiner view: This year's Nobel Peace Prize a recognition for truth
Nobel Physics Irish Examiner view: Warm applause for physicists
Energyenvironment
Newcastle takeover

Irish Examiner view: Saudi Arabia’s Geordie takeover an exercise in soft power

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices