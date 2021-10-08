Irish Examiner view: A fresh perspective on art

For the first time, a group of young people is to curate a new, free exhibition at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Opening on October 16 and drawing inspiration from Ireland’s national collection, ‘Boring Art?’ brings a fresh perspective to a selection of historic artworks.

Research has shown that many young people feel art is elitist and inaccessible. The organisers say that Boring Art? aims to debunk that narrative.

This inspiring project puts young people at the centre of the art world in Ireland while offering a unique perspective on some of our finest works in the national collection.

The wonder is that this has not happened before. After all, great art is not the preserve of older people and never was.

Some of the world’s most celebrated artists started young.

Pablo Picasso, surrealist Salvador Dalí, and Michelangelo were all painting by their early teens. Michelangelo unveiled a completed David (1501–4) to the public at 29. A masterpiece — completed before he reached 30.

This project has the potential to get other young people to engage with art and to re-energise the National Gallery.