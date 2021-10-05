Irish Examiner view: Making the cash sums all add up

There has been no shortage of optimistic days at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the past five decades, and yesterday’s formal presentation of the updated National Development plan, ushered in by the first Cork Taoiseach since Jack Lynch, is certainly one of them.
Micheál Martin was quick to rebut suggestions that many of the infrastructure projects included were wish-list items, long on aspiration and short on financial detail, but this occasion was more to do with what US president George Bush (the first one) called “the vision thing” than the nation’s appetite for hearing about discounted cash flow valuations, return on investment, and public-private partnerships.
So let us applaud what is good and simultaneously recognise that a plan is not a contract and a lot of spadework has to be accomplished before it can be regarded as such.
It is good that the potential of rural Ireland, in the wake of the pandemic, is being recognised and that the importance of effective transport communications is part of that thinking. Balanced against that are the comments of the Green Party leader Eamon Ryan that not all road projects would necessarily go ahead and a certain vagueness about Cork’s €185m metropolitan rail line and its timetable for delivery.
It is, as the plan acknowledges, fundamental for the future of the State that existing inequities in housing provision are dealt with. This will require a conjunction of planning, economic, and taxation policies which can be applied consistently.
Michael McGrath, the public expenditure minister, said that the economic recovery after Covid-19 represents “an enormous task”. And it does.
It is an important principle to believe in virtue and a better tomorrow but the nation’s politicians will have to win support from an electorate that would like to be greener, happier, and work less frequently. At some stage, those aspirations will run into fiscal reality and it will take persuasive leadership to square the circle.