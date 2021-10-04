Irish Examiner view: Global markets are failing our citizens

It was a Scot, Adam Smith, who invented the concept of the “invisible hand”, the idea that markets self-regulate in the interests of the consumer through being left unimpeded to balance the conflicting requirements of supply and demand.

This idea that equilibrium is achieved through freedom of consumption and production unhindered by governments has been in the ether for nearly 250 years.

It is still taught in business schools around the globe and many politicians, entrepreneurs and free-wheeling capitalists like to quote from Smith’s most famous work An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations.

That this was published in 1776, four months before the establishment of the United States; some 16 years before the New York Stock Exchange was founded on Wall Street and while the Industrial Revolution was still getting into its stride might, you think, give pause to consider whether its conclusions are wholly reliable in a global world where assets are transferred, and transferred again, at the click of a computer mouse.

Take housing. We reported national increases in rent of an average of 7%, with a typical rent being €1,352.

At the same time some landlords were exploiting an unbalanced market by increasing rents between 11% and 17%. A clear example of one section of society acting in its own interests and not delivering a benefit for the rest of us.

But expecting “the market” to resolve inequalities is like expecting pigs to fly, and this can be seen throughout the world and not just in Ireland.

If housing policy is meant to provide fair and affordable access to a home for everyone then it is an abject failure.

And it must continue to be so because the underpinning logic is based on profit ― what can be sold rather than what people need.

But we should not simply blame landlords, developers, and builders. Another market where competition was supposed to be good, and protect the citizen, was power and energy. Just get a better deal from an alternative supplier customers were glibly told, in a time of plenty.

Yet as Saturday’s stark page one of the Irish Examiner illustrated, those deals cover a range of increases from €302 to €805. Central banks may be able to temporarily resolve problems by quantitative easing, but printing more money is not an option for working households.

An impending cost-of-living crunch will figure highly in any opinion polling on voting intentions and when that is accompanied by supply shortages this can amount to a volatile political cocktail.

It is true that many of the problems being experienced are common to developed economies ― failure to manage power reserves, shortage of microchips, turbulence in the labour markets, huge increases in transport costs, and sitting at the end of the table, like the ghost in the feast, the prospect of increases in interest rates which will squeeze finance ministers and families who have over-extended.

This failure to secure supply is characteristically passed off as “a perfect storm” as though there were no choices to be made before turning the ship of state into it.

Speech writers hard-pressed for a metaphor might also remember in the book and the film which has gifted us this phrase that there were no survivors. Like Adam Smith, it is time for an update.