Irish Examiner view: All workers deserve a living wage

Two reports on pay in Ireland illustrate the huge gap between the salaries given to ordinary workers and those enjoyed by corporate executives.

On the one hand, soaring rents and increasing energy costs have contributed to a rising living wage in Ireland, a modest sum calculated to allow people to live a life of dignified frugality.

It now stands at €12.90, as calculated by the Living Wage Technical Group.

Unlike the minimum wage of €10.20 an hour, a living wage is not enforceable. It establishes the average gross salary which will enable full-time (39 hours a week) employed adults (without dependents) to afford a socially acceptable standard of living.

On the other hand, the banks are once again moaning about the fact that the Government is being too restrictive by not allowing them to pay their executives more than €500,000 a year — a sum almost 20 times that of the living wage.

Capped pay

Ireland capped executive pay at €500,000 a year during the eurozone’s costliest banking rescue more than a decade ago. It banned all forms of variable pay and fringe benefits for all bank staff, restrictions lenders complain impedes them in attracting and retaining talent.

Bank of Ireland has blamed State-imposed curbs on bankers’ pay and bonuses for the announcement on Monday that chief financial officer Myles O’Grady would leave the bank and join Irish food group Musgrave.

According to chief executive Francesca McDonagh, who is not subject to the cap and enjoys a basic salary of €950,000 a year, “Myles’ decision to leave the Irish banking sector highlights the challenge that remuneration restrictions represent for Irish banks in attracting and retaining talent”.

So what? Irish taxpayers, many of whom earn less than a living wage, bailed out the banks. Musgraves didn’t ask for a cent.

Cost of bailout

The total cost of these bailouts — which started in 2009 and covered AIB, Anglo Irish Bank, Bank of Ireland, EBS (now part of AIB), Irish Life & Permanent (since separated into Irish Life and Permanent TSB), and Irish Nationwide Building Society — amounted to €64bn.

That does not warrant a mention in the study by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland and consultants EY which calls for what it describes as a “normalisation of pay and employment conditions at Ireland’s retail banks”.

Describing it as 'normalisation' would be funny if it were not so serious.

It is also worth recalling that the poor decision-making of the banks which partially led to the financial crisis of 2008 occurred when there was no such cap on executive pay.

Neither does the report mention the tracker-mortgage scandal, which led to people losing their homes.

The financial crisis continues to cast a very long shadow while, at the same time, tens of thousands of workers are forced to get by on minimum wage.

The Living Wage Technical Group estimates approximately one in five full-time workers are earning less than the living wage.

Helping full-time workers achieve an acceptable standard of living is a moral imperative. Pushing buccaneering bankers closer to seven figure salaries is not.