Irish Examiner view: A welcome return to Chultúir and normality

All around us, signs are emerging of a return to normality, even when it is the unusual that takes place as it often does on Culture Night, Oíche Chultúir.
And how welcome it is to witness this weekend the widespread live return of music, dance, literature, film, poetry, theatre, photography, art, and all the other benefits of creative minds.
The reduced cultural life of Ireland has been one of the great sadnesses inflicted by the pandemic and it is not surprising that many of the offerings to the public have been influenced by the lockdown.
But it is time to look forward.
With 98 days to go to Christmas, people are planning early to beat any supply chain problems, the shops are already filling with tinsel and offers, RTÉ’s Late Late Toy Show is open for auditions, and Bruce Springsteen says he’s coming back to Cork and Dublin.
Rumour is that even Garth Brooks might get a gig this time.
Entertainers, it’s good to see you back. How we have missed you. Encore.
Friday, September 17, 2021 - 5:00 PM
Friday, September 17, 2021 - 9:00 PM
Friday, September 17, 2021 - 8:00 PM