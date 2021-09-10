Irish Examiner view: Literacy roadmap a solid start

At a time when the focus has been on grade inflation and the 600-plus points needed to enter many third-level courses, it

is easy to forget that so many Irish people have an issue with literacy.

On Wednesday, International Literacy Day, we were reminded that Ireland has 500,000 adults with low literacy and numeracy levels. At any time, that is a challenge, but it has had a particularly devastating impact during the pandemic, when many struggled to access information or services.