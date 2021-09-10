Irish Examiner view: Literacy roadmap a solid start

Ireland has 500,000 adults with low literacy and numeracy levels. At any time, that is a challenge, but it has had a particularly devastating impact during the pandemic
Irish Examiner view: Literacy roadmap a solid start

Simon Harris: At pains to challenge the misconception that an inability to read, write, or digitally communicate was a failure of the person. 'It is a failure of society and the State,' he said. File picture

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

At a time when the focus has been on grade inflation and the 600-plus points needed to enter many third-level courses, it
is easy to forget that so many Irish people have an issue with literacy.

On Wednesday, International Literacy Day, we were reminded that Ireland has 500,000 adults with low literacy and numeracy levels. At any time, that is a challenge, but it has had a particularly devastating impact during the pandemic, when many struggled to access information or services.

There is much to praise in the new, 10-year adult literacy, numeracy, and digital strategy announced by Simon Harris, the higher education minister, earlier this week.

For one, Mr Harris was at pains to challenge the misconception that an inability to read, write, or digitally communicate was a failure of the person. “It is a failure of society and the State,” he said.

It is a too-often-ignored reality that the education system has failed so many and, in the process, curtailed their life opportunities. The link between low literacy levels and disadvantage is well-established. 

The National Adult Literacy Agency has welcomed the strategy, saying it contains all the elements for lasting impact. But, as it has also pointed out, it will need a robust implementation plan if it is to work.

Having a dedicated day to highlight literacy is a good idea, but we need to keep the spotlight on this issue all year round.

Read More

Simon Harris backs overhaul of Leaving Cert and college admissions system

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Cork Jazz Festival promises to be special Irish Examiner view: Cork Jazz Festival promises to be special
Coronavirus - Wed Sep 02, 2020 Irish Examiner view: Zappone saga a failure of political leadership
Leaving Certificate results Irish Examiner view: Other options than university
education
Irish Examiner view: Literacy roadmap a solid start

Irish Examiner view: Attitudes to ageing have to change

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices