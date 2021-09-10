Irish Examiner view: Literacy roadmap a solid start

At a time when the focus has been on grade inflation and the 600-plus points needed to enter many third-level courses, it
is easy to forget that so many Irish people have an issue with literacy.
On Wednesday, International Literacy Day, we were reminded that Ireland has 500,000 adults with low literacy and numeracy levels. At any time, that is a challenge, but it has had a particularly devastating impact during the pandemic, when many struggled to access information or services.
There is much to praise in the new, 10-year adult literacy, numeracy, and digital strategy announced by Simon Harris, the higher education minister, earlier this week.
For one, Mr Harris was at pains to challenge the misconception that an inability to read, write, or digitally communicate was a failure of the person. “It is a failure of society and the State,” he said.
It is a too-often-ignored reality that the education system has failed so many and, in the process, curtailed their life opportunities. The link between low literacy levels and disadvantage is well-established.
The National Adult Literacy Agency has welcomed the strategy, saying it contains all the elements for lasting impact. But, as it has also pointed out, it will need a robust implementation plan if it is to work.
Having a dedicated day to highlight literacy is a good idea, but we need to keep the spotlight on this issue all year round.