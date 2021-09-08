Irish Examiner view: Delays in diagnosis are a medical Catch-22

There is much to cheer on the return of Ireland’s 29 inspirational Paralympians — personal best performances, records set, a haul of medals including four golds, two silver, and one bronze.

While we can all celebrate the achievements and the memorable contributions among others of Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, Gary O’Reilly, Nicole Turner, Jason Smyth, and Ellen Keane, the greatest reason for applause is the further demonstration that there is nothing pejorative in being a differently able person.

Those terms “handicapped” and “disabled” sound increasingly out of their time now.

While the Paralympics focuses attention every four years on phenomenal achievements, there are struggles which have to be, and are, overcome every day.

In some cases they need the support and co-operation of the rest of society and in others a recognition that problems exist in the first instance.

Failings

In that respect the reports in the Irish Examiner that many hundreds of children are waiting for years for treatment, or even diagnoses, of rare genetic conditions, and that those lists look likely to increase because of staff shortages, represents a significant failing and weakness in the scope of the nation’s provision.

More than 300,000 people in the Republic are estimated to live with a rare disease according to Vicky McGrath, chief executive of Rare Diseases Ireland.

Yet just three consultants are currently in place despite funding existing for seven consultants nationally.

Only one junior doctor is in training for this specialism.

The problem has been exacerbated by retirement, a long-term absence, the impact of the cyber attack on the health service network and, a reason that we will increasingly hear cited, the problems caused by Covid-19.

Worried parents point to the frustrations caused when it is not even possible to obtain a diagnosis.

Plans for care

This denies any prospect of building community and gaining advice from fellow patients or any sense of how conditions might develop in order to establish the appropriate plans for care.

In other words, it is a medical Catch-22.

You know that something is wrong and that you need access to special assistance. But you can’t access that help because you don’t know what is wrong and have no way of finding out.

It is a sorry tale, and one that cannot be left unresolved. Who will champion this cause at the highest level?