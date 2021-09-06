Irish Examiner view: Still in the game to host 2030 World Cup

Ireland and Britain's joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup is due to commence next spring with a final decision at the 74th Fifa Congress in 2024
England fans outside the ground ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London, on Sunday July 11.

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 08:28

The hopes of Ireland co-hosting the 2030 World Cup seemed to have disappeared down the Swanee on July 11 amid the mangled barriers, the sea of empty lager cans, and clouds of flare and cannabis smoke as 250,000 people descended on north London and security was massively breached in the now infamous ‘Wembley Jib’.

And yet matters concerning this shameful and dangerous event, and the future of the joint British and Irish bid, due to commence next spring with a final decision at the 74th Fifa Congress in 2024, are strangely quiet.

The England soccer team returned to Wembley yesterday for the first time; barely a word has been heard from the official British inquiry under the stewardship of a leading crime and anti-social behaviour expert; no one has appeared in court and the investigation instigated by the governing body Uefa has had little to say.

Meanwhile, Wembley has been retained as the venue for the 2024 Champions League final.

All the evidence suggests that the joint bid may still have enough legs to be considered over the rival Iberian joint pitch, probably due to continuing support for a European club superleague from Spain.

There is still something to play for.

World Cup qualifier called off as Brazilian health officials enter pitch to deport Argentina players

Irish Examiner view: Pressure is rising in the market for homes

