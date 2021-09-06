Irish Examiner view: Still in the game to host 2030 World Cup

The hopes of Ireland co-hosting the 2030 World Cup seemed to have disappeared down the Swanee on July 11 amid the mangled barriers, the sea of empty lager cans, and clouds of flare and cannabis smoke as 250,000 people descended on north London and security was massively breached in the now infamous ‘Wembley Jib’.

And yet matters concerning this shameful and dangerous event, and the future of the joint British and Irish bid, due to commence next spring with a final decision at the 74th Fifa Congress in 2024, are strangely quiet.