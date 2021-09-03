Irish Examiner view: Irish names brewing up a storm

It is not quite a cause for celebration but it has been noted with some satisfaction that four Irish names — Barra, Méabh, Pól, and Seán — are among those chosen by Met Éireann, the UK Met office, and Dutch weather service KNMI for the storm season 2021-22.

It is a positive step, though, as it reflects a process that seeks suggestions from the public in an attempt to raise awareness about the potential dangers of extreme weather.