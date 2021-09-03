Irish Examiner view: Irish names brewing up a storm

It is not quite a cause for celebration but it has been noted with some satisfaction that four Irish names — Barra, Méabh, Pól, and Seán — are among those chosen by Met Éireann, the UK Met office, and Dutch weather service KNMI for the storm season 2021-22.
It is a positive step, though, as it reflects a process that seeks suggestions from the public in an attempt to raise awareness about the potential dangers of extreme weather.
North Atlantic storms have been named since 2014 but the practice is much older — and more controversial — in the US.
In the early 1950s, all storms were named after women, a practice that drew charges of sexism and claims that personal vendettas were played out in the names of hurricanes and tornadoes.
Now, storm-labelling is an equal-opportunities employer, with alternating male and female names.
While extreme weather events might go by many different names, as Storm Ida in the US reminds us, all of them are pressing reminders of the need to take urgent steps to tackle the climate crisis.