Irish Examiner view: Nphet's an unpopular job well delivered

They don’t have the most elegant acronym in the world, but the 38 members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), who will see their role reduce next month, can reflect that they were there when their country needed them, and they were not found wanting.

At times they must have thought that Sisyphus had it easy, such were the relentless waves of bad news and forests of data that confronted them daily. In addition, they faced a barrage of social media criticism from anti-vax campaigners, business and commerce, with much of it driven by frustration from people frightened for the present and the future.