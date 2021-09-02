Irish Examiner view: Nphet's an unpopular job well delivered

The 38 members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will see their role reduce next month
Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, at one of the many Covid-19 press briefings undertaken by Nphet over the past 18 months. File picture: Gareth Chaney

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

They don’t have the most elegant acronym in the world, but the 38 members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), who will see their role reduce next month, can reflect that they were there when their country needed them, and they were not found wanting.

At times they must have thought that Sisyphus had it easy, such were the relentless waves of bad news and forests of data that confronted them daily. In addition, they faced a barrage of social media criticism from anti-vax campaigners, business and commerce, with much of it driven by frustration from people frightened for the present and the future.

Politicians stirred that pot. On one memorable occasion, Leo Varadkar’s irritation tipped over into a personalised attack, saying that while members were public health experts, none “would have faced being on the pandemic unemployment payment” or having to tell somebody they were losing their job. His recent comments have been more generous.

When the history of the pandemic comes to be written, the record will show that the contribution of Nphet members on health messaging has enabled Ireland, with very limited hospital bed supply, to record fewer deaths and achieve a highly successful rollout of vaccines.

While public co-operation and determination brought this about, Dr Tony Holohan and his colleagues, many of whom have multiple other responsibilities, created an environment in which risk was properly understood by most citizens. It may not always be apparent to them, but the nation is grateful.

'Coherent messaging' on Covid needed as Nphet role changes

