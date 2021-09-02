Irish Examiner view: The medium is the message

It may come as a surprise to some that an old-school channel of communication such as a text message, once known back in those pre-social network days as an SMS, can cause such a brouhaha in our political circles. But you would be wrong.

Readers with longer memories will recall when no self-respecting member of the body politic would be found without a personal pager, the must-have accessory of the time, usually clipped to their belt. And where ministers and TDs go, then press correspondents, spokesmen and spokeswomen, campaign managers, and lobbyists will surely follow.

The personal pager, outside the world of hospitals and medicine, has become something of an anachronism, with its place being taken by hugely versatile mobile phones — which include within their dazzling range of functionality, most of it unused by ordinary people, highly effective short messaging systems.

These fulfil an important role in the data eco-system. Estimates of the numbers sent in last year’s Trump-Biden presidential campaign vary between 1bn and 3bn. Sometimes these can be used to rally support; sometimes they can be more specific in their contribution to the wielding of power.

The issue which arises in the row over the erstwhile appointment of Katherine Zappone as a special envoy to the UN is whether such exchanges between State office holders and their advisers should form part of the public record, and indeed become available under Freedom of Information legislation.

Minister Simon Coveney acknowledged that he had deleted various text conversations between himself, Ms Zappone, and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. By way of context, and on a radio show, Pascal Donohoe, the finance minister, confirmed that he “sometimes” deletes texts from ministerial colleagues if he has dealt with the matters arising.

People frequently divide into two schools when it comes to retaining material in which they are interested. There are those who are compulsive hoarders, keeping everything that may one day be useful. It’s worth remembering that what eventually brought down Richard Nixon’s US presidency was the fact that he recorded every conversation that took place in the Oval Office. Others adopt a scorched earth policy and ditch everything not immediately germane.

Protocols, laws, and policies usually lag the growth of technology, and a major piece of legislation would be required to deliver the contents of ministers’ phones into an appropriate archive, even if we set aside the obvious data protection implications of such a process. If we are contemplating matters of criminality it is possible, as we have witnessed frequently, for telecoms records to be retrieved.

However, this current argument, and with it the suggestions of cronyism, is part of the warp and weft that constitutes political discourse and nothing more.

At the very least, it might encourage our leaders to think twice before hitting the delete button.