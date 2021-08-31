Irish Examiner view: Focus on community in spite of rugby's bull market

In a week of the 21st anniversary of rugby union turning professional, that event — which caused much consternation and soul searching years ago — is juxtaposed with the announcement of the biggest transfer in the game’s history.

While not of Ronaldo-esque proportions, the signing of quicksilver South African winger Cheslin Kolbe, prised away from Toulouse by Toulon for €1.8m plus a €900,000 annual salary, underlines there is still serious money in circulation.