Irish Examiner view: Focus on community in spite of rugby's bull market

Cheslin Kolbe has been prised away from Toulouse by Toulon for €1.8m. Picture: Sportsfile

Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 05:00

In a week of the 21st anniversary of rugby union turning professional, that event — which caused much consternation and soul searching years ago — is juxtaposed with the announcement of the biggest transfer in the game’s history.

While not of Ronaldo-esque proportions, the signing of quicksilver South African winger Cheslin Kolbe, prised away from Toulouse by Toulon for €1.8m plus a €900,000 annual salary, underlines there is still serious money in circulation.

Kolbe is not the game’s first million-euro player, but he is the latest in the equivalent of a bull market in a sport where it is important to retain both local and global appeal.

Back in the 90s, there was much anxiety that the consolidation required to access new-found wealth would produce a loss of identity among the blossoming of new marketing department-led names . . . the Sharks, the Bears, the Chiefs, the Falcons, the Brumbies, the Cheetahs.

Happily, three powerhouse nations have resisted that temptation. 

One is New Zealand, one is France, and the other is Ireland. And it is the strong affiliation between team, club, and locality which provided another reason why the Irish Examiner, celebrating its 180th year, was delighted to join this week in a formal partnership with Munster Rugby.

Irish Examiner to become official media partner of Munster Rugby

