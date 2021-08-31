Irish Examiner view: Cry freedom  — just say it softly

By any yardstick the manner in which citizens of Ireland have responded to the burden of the regulations imposed to combat the transmission of Covid-19 has been exemplary.

Ireland has implemented one of the most rigorous regimes among democratic nations while having the good sense to recognise that zero Covid, as Australia and New Zealand have been discovering, is unattainable.

Today, the Government will reach decisions on the next phases of action to prepare for a return to places of work and worship, to indoor entertainment, to increased travel, and opportunities for trade and commerce.

Some options have been leaked. Some actions have already taken place. Small wonder that a tired and frustrated population seeks a dividend from all the sacrifice and vaccine compliance, some sense that after 17 months the nation will progress back towards normality, even if that cannot be achieved immediately.

Political decision

Easing measures will be, as it always has been, a political decision. According to chief medical officer Tony Holohan, the Republic would be categorised “a dark red country” because we had more than 500 cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days.

This speaks to the likelihood of continuing caution as the restrictions are lifted.

We will still receive a drumbeat of statistics which have formed part of the psychological softening up of society.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has been keen to promote the notion of personal responsibility and living cautiously.

This will inevitably result in a loss of spontaneity and complaints from some that our freedom has become a pale and vapid thing.

Frustration

There is frustration, too, at ongoing maternity restrictions and at the morale-sapping damage being caused to the normally vibrant entertainment industry.

Some measures of financial help have been announced’ more will be required.

There is some evidence in Britain that it is larger scale events, even when outdoors, that are now a primary vector for transmission. That many of these are attended by younger, and frequently unvaccinated, members of the public is not a coincidence, but it is a lesson.

When restrictions first started to be lifted in England, the deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam, who likes to deploy a colourful turn of phrase, warned the public to follow the guidance “and don’t tear the pants out of it”.

It would be unwise to follow the example of the English in all things, but this piece of advice is sound. We should develop our own version of it in the weeks to come.