Irish Examiner view: City should defend precious public space

Long before Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh was redeveloped and long before the old showgrounds were subsumed by the GAA, concerns were expressed that the stadium should not be redeveloped at that location.
It is hemmed in by residential neighbourhoods, a river, and treasured public space. Suggestions made then that a new municipal stadium might be developed on the city’s ring road were then dismissed as unrealistic.
The growing controversy around GAA efforts to secure more public land to build two car parks, and other developments at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, suggests that those arguments were more than perceptive.
That such radical change is required to ensure the stadium’s long-term viability less than five years after a once-in-a-generation redevelopment points to something close enough to inept planning.
It seems incongruous — at best — that local communities and the city should bear the consequences of that miscalculation.
That charge seems especially sharp in a city already suffering the consequences of poor planning albeit in a different context.
The old, mature suburbs on the western edge of the city have been diminished utterly, physically and culturally, by the relentless need for more and more student accommodation.
That hard lesson should embolden city and planning authorities to stand up for the greater good and protect green public space used 365 days a year from belated plans to facilitate sports events.