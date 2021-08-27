Irish Examiner view: New planets may offer refuge

Thursday's news that astronomers have discovered a new class of planets that could support life should lift the heaviest heart. It suggests possibilities beyond what might have been imagined for so very long.
However, human nature being what it is, it is possible that the prospect of a refuge might slow climate collapse aversion measures. That would be more than unfortunate.
The announcement also gives rise to what might be chastening speculation.
Should an advance party of humans arrive on a far-flung planet, how might they explain our stewardship of this planet and how we treat the most vulnerable among us to the natives?
How might we explain religion or Gaelic football? How might those St Brendan's respond if asked to explain what music is for? How might they explain infectious pandemics?
Even if the Hycean planets are, in any terms we can easily comprehend, unpopulated by sentient life, their discovery seems as good a reason as any to try to answer these questions of the ages.
A postcard may not suffice.