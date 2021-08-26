Tributes continue to pour in for Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who has died aged 80.
When he announced that he wouldn’t be going on the band’s USA No Filter tour earlier this month, he rather poignantly said: “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit, but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while.”
He joined the fledgling band in 1963, and never missed a gig. His easy temperament and unparalleled skill as a drummer helped to ensure that his bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood are still going almost 60 years later.
As Richards once said: “Everybody thinks Mick and Keith are the Rolling Stones. If Charlie wasn’t doing what he’s doing on drums, that wouldn’t be true at all. You’d find out that Charlie Watts is the Stones.”
He was a jazz aficionado, graphic designer, vintage car collector (even though he didn’t drive), a gentleman, unlikely star, and, as he will be remembered, the rock behind the Stones.