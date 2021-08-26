Shining light

Professor Jocelyn Bell Burnell, the Armagh-born astrophysicist who has been awarded the Royal Society’s Copley Medal, has said she hopes her senior status in science will encourage women to pursue scientific careers.

It is an uplifting and important message from a woman who had to battle to be allowed to study science at school, but who has become only the second woman to win the Royal Society’s highest prize. Fellow recipients include Nobel-prize-winning chemist Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin, Albert Einstein, and Charles Darwin.