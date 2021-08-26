We need to build culture of consent

A survey never offers a complete picture, rather it gives a snapshot of what is happening at a moment in time. It is a toe testing the water, so to speak, or a single piece of a much larger mosaic. It is wise, then, to keep a sense of proportion when assessing the findings of any new poll.

Yet, by any standard, the results of this week’s survey on ‘neutral’ attitudes to sexual consent among teenagers are a cause for concern because they explain, at least in part, the prevalence of sexual harassment and violence against women that plays out later in life.

While an NUI Galway Active Consent programme study found that 93% of girls and 79% of boys agreed that consent was always required for sexual activity, almost one in five boys were ‘neutral’ as to whether consent was required or not. That compared to 6% of girls.

The sample was relatively small — 613 post-primary students aged 15 to 17 — but sadly, there are far too many examples of a blatant disregard for consent to show why we should heed these findings.

Last month, Minister of State for Education Josepha Madigan illustrated the frequency of sexual harassment and violence against women all too starkly when she said she was old enough to know there are very few women her age who have not been subjected to some form of sexual assault.

“I know this because I am one of them,” she said in a moment of selfless bravery that prompted hundreds of other women to share their experiences.

The figures tell an even bleaker story. Last year, a national survey, also published by NUI Galway’s Active Consent Programme, found that three in 10 female students experienced rape, force or threat of force during their time at third level.

At the time, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris was horrified and said, with refreshing frankness, that it was time to “cop-on”. He challenged the third-level sector to come up with concrete proposals to tackle sexual violence, and to implement them within 12 months.

There has been progress in that time. A new sexual consent support hub for third-level students and staff will go online when this academic year begins.

Meanwhile, the findings of the teen survey have informed the launch, by Ombudsman for Children Niall Muldoon, of a sexual consent education programme for students at second level. He said it would help break cycles and pointed out the need to start conversations about consent much earlier.

That point can’t be made strongly enough. Consent is to be part of the updated Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum for primary and post-primary levels, but the issue should not be confined to the classroom. Its importance goes far beyond the school grounds.

If we are to create a culture of consent, we need to talk about relationships and consent around every kitchen table in the country. It needs to be addressed in sports clubs, in dressing rooms, in pubs, in all the places that young people congregate. It is only by doing so that the figures will tell a better story when the next survey is published.