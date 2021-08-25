Irish Examiner view: We need a proper work-life balance

One of our stories today, based on a survey by Royal London, finds that a growing number of people want to move to the country. As many as a third of workers would move if they could work from home and more than half — 56% — want to combine office and home working. How these figures might rise if all of the country enjoyed good broadband can only be a matter of frustrated speculation.

That, for the majority of workers surveyed, this hybrid solution of working was their preferred option speaks volume about how the pandemic has shifted attitudes to work. Of course, until now many employers did not allow workers to work remotely, believing it would lead to a drop in productivity. The pandemic proved that was not the case. So the plates have shifted for both workers and employers — but will we grasp the opportunity this presents?