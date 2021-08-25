Irish Examiner view: Let’s stay ahead of rising tides

There are few enough societies where the benefits of universal access to education sing as loudly as this one. It is indeed the tide that can lift all boats so investment in the process must be cheered almost without reservation.
The announcement that the National Maritime College will need to expand is one such moment.
In an ideal world these facilities might have been in place a decade or more ago but, as so many examples show, we are dangerously late in embracing the change that warnings around climate collapse demand.
It is coincidental that the welcome announcement came just as the World Weather Attribution initiative reported that climate change has made the kind of heavy rainstorms that drove flooding in Europe last month more likely.
They predict that rainfall events similar to those which led to severe flooding and hundreds of deaths in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands or Luxembourg are up to nine times more likely due to global warming.
They also concluded the downpours that caused the floods are 3% to 19% heavier due to rising temperatures caused by humans.
These warnings, and warnings around rising sea levels, are so persistent and consistent that they cannot be ignored.
This begs an obvious if challenging question: how prudent is it to invest in the college on its present harbour site or indeed how prudent is it to invest any public funds on coasts identified as vulnerable to rising seas by, at this stage, myriad studies?