Irish Examiner View: A tragic marker

Changing Ireland
Karzan Sabah Ahmed, Shahen Qasm and baby Lena who were killed in a crash on the M6 outside Ballinasloe, Co Galway last week. Picture: Kurdish Irish Society

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 05:30

The changing character of Ireland - and Europe too - was underlined in the most dramatic but tragic way last week when three members of a Kurdish family lost their lives in a Galway car crash involving a Polish man. 

Karzan Sabah Ahmed, his wife Shahen Qasm, their eight-month-old daughter Lena and Jonasz Lach died in the three-car crash last Thursday at Poolboy, outside of Ballinasloe. 

That Mr Ahmed's family in Kurdistan learned of the tragedy through Facebook underlines another reality of today's world. That Mr Lach, who drove the wrong way down the M6 motorway, had been before the courts for dangerous driving and had suffered mental health problems echoes vulnerabilities all too common in a society where the provision of mental health services can seem almost an afterthought.

It is unlikely that decades of neglect of mental health services will change quickly but beneficial change has to start somewhere. 

Kurdish family killed in Galway road tragedy had been planning to move to Carlow

