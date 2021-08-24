Irish Examiner view: Can Europe defend liberal democracy?

Even though it’s almost four decades since Live Aid, that demand that things be better for the world’s forgotten remains one of that generation’s finest moments.

Watched by 1.5bn people, it raised millions for famine relief. It had unintended consequences too. By repeatedly pointing to starvation it provoked a defensive response — famine fatigue.

The truth of our world was so appalling that generosity was followed by a need to disassociate from calamity. That looking away means that today some 854m souls are undernourished, while around 25,000 people die from hunger every day.

This offers a warning about ignoring the obvious while adopting wishful thinking as policy.

Even at a moment when our world is almost defined by challenges — climate collapse, pandemic, and hunger— it seems reckless to look away from unsettling lessons.

Especially as, like Cork’s hurlers discovered on Sunday, overwhelming challenge arrives when it arrives, not when you want it to or expect it to.

The fall of Afghanistan, the chaos in Kabul, and reports of Taliban massacres, the abandonment of those who risked all to end fundamentalism, the humiliation of America and its allies, America’s indifferent assertion of self-interest and many more betrayals-cum-failures add up to a defeat for liberal democracy unequalled since Live Aid.

Writing in The Atlantic, Anne Applebaum points to a weakness in liberal democracy, a philosophy that has brought unparalleled progress and prosperity. She focuses on the Pavlovian mantra offered at moments of crisis: "There can be no military solution to this conflict."

Applebaum continues: “The phrase sounds nice, but it’s not true. In many conflicts, probably Syria and certainly Afghanistan, there is a military solution: The war ends because one side wins.”

That reality refutes one heartbeat of liberal democracies. The hope, and it is no more, that negotiation can resolve everything. The bombed and battered people of Afghanistan, Syria or Yemen too, would disagree.

Reality check

The fall of Afghanistan brings another reality check. How reliable would America be as an ally to Europeans long reliant on Uncle Sam’s big stick?

Would America again hold the line for liberal democracy on this side of the Atlantic?

The answer, as despotism and fundamentalism gather momentum, is indeed pressing, as Applebaum warns: “Germany would not be able to defend itself from one day to the next. Nor would Poland. Or Estonia. Or Japan. An enormous question mark lies, of course, over the islands of Taiwan.”

This raises visceral questions about Europe’s capacity or appetite to defend liberal democracy.

It raises questions around Irish neutrality.

Some of the Live Aid generation, now ennobled pillars of the establishment, would dismiss discussing this as war mongering, but it is not.

It is the complacency the West’s enemies always rely on. When the talking fails, something more than good intent is necessary. This might not be the world we want to live in but it is the one we face — and we still have a choice between being overrun like Cork or being magnificently indomitable like Limerick.

The analogy may be trite but the threat is anything but.