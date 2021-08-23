Irish Examiner view: Caution still needed to turn corner on pandemic

And so, the worm turns. Former US president Donald Trump was booed at a rally in Cullman, Alabama, on Saturday night after he encouraged his erstwhile patriots to get a Covid vaccine.

“I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you gotta do what you gotta do, but I recommend take the vaccines. I did it. It’s good,” he said, drawing unprecedented dissent.

The man who let so many genies out of so many bottles is being outflanked by ever-more strident mini Trumps as epitomised by governors in Texas and Florida.

They, and a growing chorus of Republican representatives, are challenging scientists’ advice ever more irrationally if it does not chime with their political ambitions.

It is, of course, purely coincidental that America’s highest infection rates are found in the very states where those views — more table-thumping electioneering than advice — are offered.

As Trump was berated in Cullman, the pandemic provoked a very different reaction on the other side of the world.

Australian police, for the first time during an anti-lockdown protest, used non-lethal weapons in Melbourne.

Both events were expressions of pent-up pandemic frustration even if neither offered a plausible roadmap to a future where Covid is, if not eradicated, then managed in a way that allows some semblance of the old normal to resume.

Our government is expected to outline the next stages of that roadmap next week but before that one of the important milestones along the road to new normal looms.

As the reopening of schools and colleges approaches, the understanding that a renewal of constraints would represent the kind of failure that so stirred misjudgements in Cullman and Melbourne deepens.

Any setback like closing schools again would unacceptably exacerbate educational disadvantage.

Next week’s plan will follow a well-used template of a phased timetable, with a weekly or fortnightly relaxation of restrictions should circumstances allow.

In that context, the acknowledgement from Taoiseach Micheál Martin that he shares the concern of chief medical officer Tony Holohan about rising case numbers is significant.

He shares this worry as we have yet to reach “the peak of the Delta wave”.

Should that peak be too high then, as Mr Martin is hardly a natural risktaker, the new normal horizon will be pushed even further away.

That would be more than unfortunate; a third year of disruption to children’s education can hardly be countenanced.

Classroom exclusions, some stretching over 18 months, have taken a heavy toll, particularly for those from disadvantaged backgrounds or those with special needs; that applies to the most talented students too.

Special, once-off supports are likely to be necessary to make up lost ground.

Though there are scores of pressing pandemic decisions and issues this one, this lifeline must be put in place very quickly if the negative impact on the development of so many of our young people is to be minimised.

Despite the harrumphing in Alabama and Australia, there is a growing sense that a corner has been reached if not quite turned.

It would be tragic, and hopelessly foolish, to jeopardise that prospect by relaxing our guard prematurely.