Irish Examiner view: Olympic medallists honoured at official homecoming event

Gold dividend repaid as Taoiseach promises to continue to invest in sport to create another generation of medal winners
Bronze medal winners in the Women's Four — Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, and Emily Hegarty — with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan at an official homecoming for the Irish Olympic Rowing Team at the National Rowing Centre, Farran, Co Cork. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 08:22

As events at Croke Park confirmed yesterday afternoon, and as they do every September, the journey to realising a dream lived through sport satisfies an elite, but disappoints far more — until the disappointed, but determined, find a way to join the elite. 

A much more intimate event this weekend honoured that never-quit process.

Rowing Ireland was established in 1899, but more than a century passed before the National Rowing Centre, in Ovens, Co Cork, was opened. 

Ireland’s elite rowing teams use the Lee facility to train, and how that work has been rewarded.

Speaking at a homecoming for the Irish Olympic Rowing Team at Farran this weekend, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has hailed the Tokyo medallists for their “courage” and “dedication” while promising to continue to invest in sport to create another generation of medal winners.

That promise must be kept, as it is hard to think of another, similarly modest investment that delivers such sporting and social benefits as helping the talented challenge, and then join, their elite peers.

'You have made history': Olympic rowers inspiring next generation, ceremony hears

