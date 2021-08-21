Irish Examiner View: Rescue more Afghans

It emerged yesterday that Taliban fighters have allegedly killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist, according to the German state broadcaster. The report came as  Islamist militants intensified the hunt for reporters, dissidents, or those associated with western forces or the former government. Picture: AP

So much for Taliban assurances that they wanted a peaceful transfer of power and that they would not target those who worked with the international forces before they fled the country. It emerged yesterday that Taliban fighters have allegedly killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist, according to the German state broadcaster. The report came as  Islamist militants intensified the hunt for reporters, dissidents, or those associated with western forces or the former government.

There is sadly an air of inevitability around this, especially as the extent of the atrocities inflicted on Afghans by proxies of invading forces - sometimes by invading forces too - is revealed.

This darkening gives weight to the appeal from the Catholic bishops for Ireland to accept more Afghan refugees and to speed the process around offering refuge. Our Government has committed to accepting 150 refugees which, in the context of the unfolding disaster, seems more like tokenism than a brave, exemplary, or generous response.

