Irish Examiner View: Spain's story has many lessons for us

The stories of Spain and Ireland have overlapped for centuries. Apart from the weather, we have many, many things in common and maybe, in the heel of the hunt, we are lucky that we do not share Spain’s weather. Scientists predict southern Spain will be reduced to desert this century if greenhouse gas emissions remain unchecked.

It’s nearly half a millennium since the 1588 Spanish Armada reached our shores. As many as 24 ships were wrecked between Antrim and Kerry. Some 6,000 members of the fleet perished in Ireland, either put to death or drowned.

That carnage did not weaken links, but rather strengthened them. The Irish College at Salamanca was established four years later. The institution closed in 1962, but not before it was used during Spain’s civil war as an embassy for Nazi Germany. In January 1938, the college hosted a concert marking the fifth anniversary of Hitler coming to power.

To this day, Spain wrestles with the legacy of its tragic civil war. Part of that reckoning has been the dilution of the hagiography imposed during the Franco dictatorship through street names and monuments.

Three years ago, Madrid renamed nearly 50 streets that referred to generals who took part in the uprising against Spain’s republic in 1936. As many as 500,000 died in that war. In its aftermath, tens of thousands of Franco’s enemies were killed or imprisoned. Dissent was brutally crushed.

Less than two years ago, Franco’s remains were removed from the Valley of the Fallen to allow that grand monument be regarded as a tribute to all of Spain’s civil war dead, rather than a tribute to a fascist dictator.

This shaking off, this liberating house cleaning ripples across all of Spanish society. Just this week, the northern Spanish city of Gijón cancelled its century-old bullfighting festival, accusing it of “crossing various lines” after bulls were named Feminist and Nigerian.

“The bullfighting festival is over,” the city’s socialist mayor, Ana González, declared, as it was being “used to display an ideology contrary to human rights”.

As the discussion around a border poll on this island continues, it would be worthwhile to consider how Spain managed the symbolism it inherited from its bitterly divided past. Discussions should acknowledge obvious differences, but it would, almost inevitably, get to a point where the names of streets, railway stations or schools are introduced to the debate. Would we, as Madrid did, accept change or would we, as the Gijón festival organisers did, blunder and trip over opportunity? Could we imagine a 32-county flag other than the one that will be so proudly flown at Croke Park tomorrow? Would we need a new anthem? What might it celebrate or discard?

These discussions are worth having, even if they only focus on symbols. The issues, disharmony and — maybe — triumphalism that conversation would unearth may only be a precursor to more difficult issues of real substance. Uncertainty around the future of the United Kingdom adds to the necessity if there is to be any possibility of real, agreed and successful change before Andalusia might become a desert.