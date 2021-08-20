Reckless to ignore warnings

Though it’s just four months since boxing recorded its latest fatality, the dead man’s name is probably unknown to all but the most committed fight fans. Rashed Al-Swaisat was knocked out in a youth championship light-heavyweight fight on April 16, in Poland. The 18-year-old Jordanian died in hospital.

In recent days, four-time British and Irish Lions coach Ian McGeechan, and others, warned that lives could be lost unless rugby reduces the number of substitutions allowed. McGeechan, Willie John McBride, Gareth Edwards, Barry John, and John Taylor cite Lions skipper Sam Warburton’s words in 2019 that someone “will die during a game in front of TV cameras” if nothing is done. It is increasingly reckless to be blasé about those all-too-obvious warnings.