Reckless to ignore warnings

Though it’s just four months since boxing recorded its latest fatality, the dead man’s name is probably unknown to all but the most committed fight fans. Rashed Al-Swaisat was knocked out in a youth championship light-heavyweight fight on April 16, in Poland. The 18-year-old Jordanian died in hospital.
In recent days, four-time British and Irish Lions coach Ian McGeechan, and others, warned that lives could be lost unless rugby reduces the number of substitutions allowed. McGeechan, Willie John McBride, Gareth Edwards, Barry John, and John Taylor cite Lions skipper Sam Warburton’s words in 2019 that someone “will die during a game in front of TV cameras” if nothing is done. It is increasingly reckless to be blasé about those all-too-obvious warnings.
Even if these sports are undertaken by consenting adults, it seems more should be done — even if that means a red-carded player missing an All-Ireland final — to protect participants from the visceral competitive instincts that feed success.
Manchester United and Scotland footballer Denis Law yesterday revealed that he, like his contemporary Jack Charlton, has been diagnosed with dementia. Though work on establishing links between contact sports and dementia are far more advanced in relation to American football — where the toll is frightening — it seems increasingly difficult not to be concerned about the impact and legacy violent sport has, especially for hired-gun, journeyman professionals.