Irish Examiner view: Remote working too good an opportunity to mess up

It may be too soon — but only just — to say that today’s tech giants are history’s most powerful empires. Nevertheless, they have grown used to an almost unfettered position and influence that manifests itself in many ways, all too often toxic. The pandemic has provided unprecedented opportunities for those behemoths to flex their muscles and they have not been shy about doing so. Nor will they be.

Earlier this year, Google owner Alphabet reported soaring earnings. Net profit jumped by 162% to a record $17.9bn in the three months to March. Yet, international Google employees may face pay cuts if they opt to work from home permanently. In a Silicon Valley trial, Facebook — Q1 revenue $26.2bn, up 48%— and Twitter cut pay for remote employees who moved to areas where costs were lower than in prime urban centres. Not only must remote employees, should this practice become normalised, provide office space they must do so on reduced wages. It is hard to see how this might be regarded as social progress or even desirable.