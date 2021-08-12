Irish Examiner view: New York governor Kathy Hochul heralds new era

Even if she didn’t have Irish roots, Kathy Hochul’s appointment as governor of New York is noteworthy — she is the first woman to hold the post.

She is also the first Irish-American to become governor, a distinction that rightly raises a cheer on this side of the Atlantic. It is heartening to hear her refer to her paternal grandparents who left Kerry a century ago and rose from hardship to “ultimately live the American dream”.