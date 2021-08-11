Irish Examiner view: Familiar story with poor health infrastructure

It is a recurring theme in post-colonial societies that undelivered promised, imagined or otherwise, leads to frustrations that can lead to public unrest. The instability in South Africa is one of today's perfect examples.

Is it possible that we have growing post-pandemic expectations that, if not realised, will lead to similar if less violent frustrations? New expectations around home working, transport, broadband, nursing homes, remote education, and travel all suggest huge change.