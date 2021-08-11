Irish Examiner view: Familiar story with poor health infrastructure

Six out of 10 hospitals inspected last year were non-compliant with aspects of infection-control procedures
Recurring issues around poor physical infrastructure, capacity issues, and workforce challenges often compromised the health service's tackling of the pandemic, a Hiqa report has said.

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 12:43

It is a recurring theme in post-colonial societies that undelivered promised, imagined or otherwise, leads to frustrations that can lead to public unrest. The instability in South Africa is one of today's perfect examples.

Is it possible that we have growing post-pandemic expectations that, if not realised, will lead to similar if less violent frustrations? New expectations around home working, transport, broadband, nursing homes, remote education, and travel all suggest huge change.

A report from Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) yesterday lengthens that list though not in an unexpected way. 

It found, among many things, that six out of 10 hospitals inspected last year were non-compliant with aspects of infection-control procedures. Recurring issues around poor physical infrastructure, capacity issues, and workforce challenges often compromised to contain the pandemic, said Hiqa.

It might be tempting to respond by saying "tell us something we don't know" but that would hardly resolve the issue and waste an opportunity to make changes long overdue. 

'Structural failures' in health system will lead to more cancelled operations, say medics

public healthhsehiqa
