Irish Examiner View: Big government is resurgent

The pandemic has, just as the banking crisis of 2008 did, confirmed that at moments of great crisis, at moments when great resources are needed, then the public purse is the transfusion service of last resort. New figures from the Department of Social Protection confirm this and maybe, just maybe that the old, social contract idea of big government is resurgent.

Almost a third of Government's general expenditure was last year directed at social protection initiatives. Yesterday's social welfare services annual report for 2020 showed that €30.6bn was spent on social protection, an increase of 46% over 2019. This was an exceptional year and it demanded an exceptional response.