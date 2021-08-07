Irish Examiner view: Hard decisions ahead on vaccine refuseniks

As Afghanistan is discovering, winning the peace can exact a higher toll than winning the war. The withdrawal of America has allowed the Taliban retake swathes of that battered country and begin to roll it back to about 1750.

The prospect of fundamentalists’ retribution is so real that a coalition of media interests has appealed to Downing Street to expand its refugee visa programme for Afghans, to include people who have worked for international media over the past 20 years.

The plot of the 1984 film-cum-parable, The Killing Fields is again all too real.

The fall out from America’s realisation, just like the one forced on any imperial force that invaded Afghanistan has relevance in Ireland today.

As Taliban zealots make startlingly swift advances, it is ever-more regrettable this entirely predictable tragedy could not have been averted.

Working consensus

As we seem on the cusp of a very positive pandemic milestone, one that may be even closer if this weekend’s vaccination programme is as successful as last weekend’s, it is appropriate to try to reach a consensus on how we might live and work together over the coming months.

The prospect of school-gate, workplace, college lecture hall, or bus or train confrontations over the latitude afforded to those who refuse to be vaccinated is very real.

That legislation denies employers, schools, or concerned co-workers the opportunity to verify a person’s vaccination status may be empowering for an individual but it weakens our strongest response to the pandemic — ongoing community solidarity.

That CNN has dismissed three employees who went to work though unvaccinated underlines this. The company has a zero-tolerance policy, one many Irish employers may wish to emulate or at least one many of their employees may want them to emulate should legislation allow.

That Lions players based in Britain will not be able to fly straight home following this afternoon’s test against the Springboks is a significant signal too.

South Africa is on Britain’s red list and the Johnson government insists on quarantine. The Lions — all vaccinated apparently — have chartered a jet and intend to drop off Irish players before going into isolation in Jersey.

Crass behaviour

Achieving a workable consensus is made all the more difficult as some politicians who should know better, and behave accordingly, have squandered personal and institutional credibility through shocking indifference.

Whether you regard the Zappone knees-up, one attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, or the latest two fingers from Danny Healy-Rae as the greater affront is immaterial.

They are examples of crass behaviour that makes it impossible to hold the line, as was shown by Friday’s announcement that live music and performances will be permitted in certain circumstances.

Our efforts, official or individual, to fight the pandemic have had to work in ever-changing circumstances, certainty was and is elusive. That is not the case on this looming issue, and inaction would be as offensive as indifference.

Hard decisions loom just over the horizon and it would be criminally dangerous not to face them. After all, if a person must show a vaccine passport to visit a pizza restaurant, consistency demands similar disciplines in every communal setting.