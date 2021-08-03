Irish Examiner view: A deepening disconnect of Catholicism in modern Ireland

Some members of the Catholic hierarchy run roughshod over pandemic discipline while others run counter to provisions enshrined in our Constitution
Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran said communion and confirmation ceremonies should be held in line with public health regulations.

Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 08:46

It is not difficult to imagine how government, or wider society, might react if one group or another decided that it could no longer observe pandemic disciplines.

The reaction would be firm.

That some 18,000 people used walk-in vaccination centres this “inspiring weekend” confirms that; that 64% were aged 19 or under affirms that view.

Yet, despite unambiguous warnings, that is exactly what some members of the Catholic hierarchy propose. 

Last week, the Bishop of Elphin, Kevin Doran, spoke about the need to ease restrictions and said he would break them. 

Bishop Doran said communion and confirmation ceremonies should be held in line with public health regulations, he said:

The mission of the Church cannot be put on hold indefinitely.

He argued that the ban was a “guideline” and not law.

This is not the only example of how society and strands of Catholicism have become so disconnected. 

A group of academics has shared with the Taoiseach their concerns over a new relationship and sexual education programme scheduled for all Catholic primary schools in September as it contains “negative messages of exclusion” over sexual orientation. 

That those messages run counter to provisions enshrined in our Constitution adds to those concerns. 

They, and the possibility that pandemic rules might be ignored, further marginalise one of the old forces in this society and renew pressing questions around school patronage.

Bishops tell parishes to flout guidelines and press ahead with Communions and Confirmations

