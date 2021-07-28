Irish Examiner view: Mona McSharry is a true winner

Inspirational performance by a young woman from a small Irish town
Irish Examiner view: Mona McSharry is a true winner

Ireland's Mona McSharry: Delivered a stoic performance.

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 08:09

It has become all too easy to dismiss an old, enduring truth. The idea that it is as important to compete as it is to win is often mocked today. 

Professional sport, especially the pretend, synthetic kind, leaves little room for high ideals or personal fulfillment. 

The winner takes all nearly always. But thankfully not always.

Every four years, the world’s athletes compete among themselves and with themselves. 

Though there can be only one gold medal winner, most Olympians are winners. That was highlighted by Sligo’s history-making swimmer Mona McSharry who finished eighth in her first Olympic final. 

The magnificence of her achievement is amplified by the fact that a single sentence can contain the words Sligo, swimmer, and Olympic final. 

Magnificent as that may be, it hardly relates to the challenges overcome by a young woman from a small Irish city to reach a Tokyo final. 

Neither does it convey that old truth about competing or that an athlete can lose and win at the same time — as Mona did so splendidly. An inspirational performance.

Read More

Mona McSharry: ‘I’d love to beat eighth at my next Olympics’

More in this section

Irish Examiner  view: Positive action on climate change Irish Examiner  view: Positive action on climate change
Afghanistan Independence Day Irish Examiner view: Opinion polls’ great irony
California Wildfires Irish Examiner view: It's time to treat climate change with real urgency
#olympics#women’s sport
Irish Examiner view: Mona McSharry is a true winner

Irish Examiner view: Fuelling hate and ignorance

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices