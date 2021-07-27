Irish Examiner  view: Positive action on climate change

Ireland's biggest solar energy farm has been opened near Kinsale 
Irish Examiner  view: Positive action on climate change

Solar energy is one of the ways we can tackle climate change.

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 08:31

The recent heatwave, if it has in fact passed, confirmed warnings about climate change in the most impactful way. The absence of rain meant any moderate shower was greeted with a cheer, maybe even if a silent one. Water rationing has been, once again, long-fingered. Record temperatures made many everyday things, even sleep, far more difficult than anyone used to our once-moderate climate could easily endure.

These warnings of what might be, have been countered in a small but practical way, one that offers an example and no small degree of hope. Ireland's biggest solar energy farm has been opened near Kinsale in Cork. A €5m facility on a 16-acre site at Dunderrow will produce up to 5.6 megawatts of electricity for US pharmaceutical manufacturer, Lilly. The company employs 2,000 directly and another 500 at an arm's length.

This modest project is a positive response to today's challenges, a response that should be emulated across the country by private and public entities. 

Read More

Extreme heatwave 'almost certainly' linked to climate change, expert warns

More in this section

Afghanistan Independence Day Irish Examiner view: Opinion polls’ great irony
California Wildfires Irish Examiner view: It's time to treat climate change with real urgency
Couple eating at bar reopening after quarantine restriction Irish Examiner view: Vigilance required as indoor dining reopens 
solar powerclimate changewater rationingheatwave
Irish Examiner  view: Positive action on climate change

Irish Examiner view: Fuelling hate and ignorance

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices