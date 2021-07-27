Irish Examiner  view: Positive action on climate change

The recent heatwave, if it has in fact passed, confirmed warnings about climate change in the most impactful way. The absence of rain meant any moderate shower was greeted with a cheer, maybe even if a silent one. Water rationing has been, once again, long-fingered. Record temperatures made many everyday things, even sleep, far more difficult than anyone used to our once-moderate climate could easily endure.
These warnings of what might be, have been countered in a small but practical way, one that offers an example and no small degree of hope. Ireland's biggest solar energy farm has been opened near Kinsale in Cork. A €5m facility on a 16-acre site at Dunderrow will produce up to 5.6 megawatts of electricity for US pharmaceutical manufacturer, Lilly. The company employs 2,000 directly and another 500 at an arm's length.
This modest project is a positive response to today's challenges, a response that should be emulated across the country by private and public entities.