Irish Examiner view: Credit where credit is due on vaccine programme

It’s important to recognise that the administration of vaccines has been exceptional in what continue to be difficult circumstances
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen described Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 crisis over the last six months as 'exemplary', singling out the 'excellent performance' where the delivery of vaccines was concerned. Picture: Julien Behal

Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 21:28

We in the media, no more so than the Irish Examiner, are rightly critical of policy failures when they happen, as they affect the people of Ireland in often terrible ways. We have been critical of Government failures in communication around vaccines, particularly at the start of the year.

However, it’s important to recognise too that, after a terribly slow start, the administration of vaccines has been exceptional in what continue to be difficult circumstances.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen described Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 crisis over the last six months as “exemplary”, singling out the “excellent performance” where the delivery of vaccines was concerned.

She is right. The number of people who have received the first vaccine dose will reach 3m this week while, overall, more than 5.2m doses have been delivered. By any measure, that is an impressive record.

It is worth saying, too, that the vaccines have been administered efficiently — and for free — at well-run centres around the country.

Now, as the Delta variant continues to rip through countries around the world, the focus will shift from the efficiency of the rollout to the efficacy of the vaccine to protect against that virulent strain.

Initial studies suggest the main vaccines provide strong protection. That is good news, but we must continue to tread carefully and learn the lessons that the pandemic has taught us thus far.

